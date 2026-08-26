Song Kang Says He Could Have Served Four More Months in the Military, Then Broke Into a Cold Sweat After Dreaming of Reenlisting: "I Should Be Careful What I Say" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actor Song Kang said military service taught him the importance of rest and became a major turning point in his life.

On the 26th episode of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," Song Kang appeared and talked about the changes he felt during his military service and what he has been up to since his discharge.

When asked that day about reports that he had said the military was a turning point in his life, Song Kang replied, "I had only been working until I enlisted."

He said, "I felt uneasy about the idea of 'taking a break.' But after resting in the military, I realized how important rest is." He added, "I also wrote a lot in my journal. I realized I needed time just for myself."

Yoo Jae-suk then drew laughter by saying, "He recently said he dreamed of reenlisting and woke up in a cold sweat. It was a place that gave him a turning point in life, but even in a dream, it would make discharged soldiers break into a sweat."

Song Kang laughed as he said, "Because the military was such a turning point for me, I kept saying, 'I could do about four more months. The memories are that good.'" He continued, "But then I dreamed I was reenlisting. They said one year would be accepted, but six months wouldn't. It wasn't even hot outside, but I woke up drenched in sweat." He added with a laugh, "I thought, 'I should have been more careful with my words.'" He went on, "I don't speak carelessly anymore. I'm sorry."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.