Seven’s Wife Lee Da-hae Shows Off Her Slim Frame and Baby Bump... "The Prettiest Pregnant Woman at 43"

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Lee Da-hae, the wife of singer Seven and an actress, has shared an update on her pregnancy. She also spoke warmly about the attention surrounding her unborn baby, sharing a happy glimpse into her life as an expectant mother.

On the 26th, Lee Da-hae posted several photos on her account, writing, "I travel back and forth to Shanghai often, so I end up going to many beautiful places, fun places, and delicious restaurants. The three restaurants I visited on this Shanghai trip were all such a success, so I wanted to recommend them. Da-hae’s own-money Shanghai food picks: 3 great spots!"

The photos showed three popular restaurants in Shanghai, China, that Lee Da-hae had personally visited, along with a variety of dishes. She posed in front of the appetizing food and smiled brightly. Even during pregnancy, she drew attention with her polished style and slim figure.

In particular, Lee Da-hae added warmth by revealing not only delicious food but also gifts for her soon-to-be-born baby. She expressed her gratitude while taking out baby items one by one that she had received from acquaintances.

Lee Da-hae said, "Whenever I’m out and about and see baby items, I think of Haeveun, so I’ve been setting them aside one by one. My older brother, who always gives them to me with flowers," adding, "He takes me to great restaurants every time we meet and even looks after my soon-to-be-born niece or nephew so thoughtfully... I’m so grateful. Thanks to my uncle, Haeveun is eating lots of delicious things too."

Among the baby items revealed was baby clothing featuring the logo of a luxury brand, which drew attention. The carefully prepared gifts for the unborn baby showed just how excited the expectant parents already are.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae and singer Seven held their wedding in May 2023 after about eight years of dating. She recently announced her pregnancy, three years after marriage, and received many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.