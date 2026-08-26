"Seoul National University Graduate" Hwang Seok-jeong, Single at 55, Makes a Public Marriage Proposal... "My Desires Keep Growing, I'm Dying of Loneliness" (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Seok-jeong candidly revealed that she is single at 55 and expressed her determination to get married. With her fearless wit, she even made a public marriage proposal, turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

The MBC variety show "Radio Star," which aired on the 26th, featured a special episode titled "HOPE ATTACK" with Hwang Seok-jeong, Lee Joon-hyuk, Seo Eun-kwang, and Yu Young-woo.

During the show, Kim Gu-ra brought up the atmosphere surrounding recent entertainment programs for Hwang Seok-jeong, who is unmarried, and said, "There are only so many places to appear if you're trying to get married, or if you're already married."

Hearing the unexpected remark, Hwang Seok-jeong immediately shouted, "I'm trying to get married," drawing laughter.

Kim Gu-ra then offered an awkward explanation, saying, "You used to appear a lot on shows about living alone, but you've been a bit less active lately."

Hwang Seok-jeong surprised the cast by replying, "I've become even more provocative and more hedonistic." She added honestly, "The more I suppress myself, the bigger my desires become."

Hwang Seok-jeong, single at 55, also spoke candidly about her loneliness. She said, "What can't I do? I'm dying of loneliness," and showed that she was actively looking for a marriage partner.

Continuing her public appeal, Hwang Seok-jeong said, "It wouldn't help if I went out and said, 'I'm really a great catch!' on my own. At my age, doing that would just make me look cheap."

She then appealed for someone to help her. Hwang Seok-jeong said, "I thought it would be nice if someone could help me. I need a company, or someone, that can help me realize all this overflowing talent, ideals, and dreams."

Hwang Seok-jeong said she was looking not only for a marriage partner but also for an agency, and she also spoke about the practical difficulties she faces.

She revealed, "Because I don't have an agency, I took intercity buses to commute while filming the movie 'Hope.'" Her comment drew surprise.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.