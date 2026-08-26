Song Kang Reveals How Introverted He Was: “My Mother Told Me to Learn a Skill Instead of Acting” ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Song Kang shared the story of how, when he first dreamed of becoming an actor, his mother told him, "What kind of acting can someone as introverted as you do? Learn a skill instead." He also spoke about what led him to start acting.

On the 26th episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block,' Song Kang appeared and opened up about his childhood and his acting career.

That day, Song Kang surprised viewers when he revealed his birth name in response to a question, saying, "My grandfather gave me the name Song Kang-geun."

He explained, "It was a name with the same 'geun' character. But my father removed the 'geun,' and that's how I became Song Kang."

The conversation also turned to his popularity during his school days. Song Kang said, "I was quiet, but I think I did get a little attention." He added that he received chocolates and candy during every break in high school. Hearing that, Yoo Jae-suk made everyone laugh by saying, "I've never received even one." Song Kang then said, "None of the people who gave me chocolates ended up working out," and added, "Unfortunately, I only received them."

Despite his popularity, Song Kang said he ate lunch in a corner during school meals. "Even now, I feel embarrassed when all eyes are on me," he said. "I guess I was shy. I deliberately chose a seat in the corner."

What led the introverted Song Kang to choose acting was, unexpectedly, a single film. Yoo Jae-suk asked, "But you chose acting as a career. How did you decide on it?" Song Kang replied, "After watching 'Titanic,' I just thought, 'This looks fun,' and started acting. Now, it feels like something that makes me feel alive," expressing his affection for the craft.

Song Kang then said, "When I told my mother I was going to act, she said, 'What kind of acting can someone as introverted as you do? Learn a skill instead.'" His remark drew laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.