Hwang Seok-jeong Says Her Ex-Boyfriend from 30 Years Ago Contacted Her After Filming 'Hope'... "I Don't Even Remember When We Met" (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Seok-jeong shared an unexpected update, saying that after appearing in the film 'Hope,' even people she had not heard from in 30 years reached out to her again.

The MBC 'Radio Star' episode aired on the 26th was a special titled 'HOPE ATTACK,' featuring Hwang Seok-jeong, Lee Joon-hyuk, Seo Eun-kwang, and Yu Young-woo.

That day, Hwang drew attention by revealing how she had recently become a hot topic again after appearing in the film 'Hope.'

Hwang explained, "After filming 'Hope,' I heard the word 'scene-stealer' again for the first time in a long while." She left a strong impression as the head of a public health center who performs an autopsy on an alien, and added, "I am so grateful these days," expressing her special feelings about the project.

She also said that the film had prompted old acquaintances she had lost contact with for years to get in touch.

Hwang said, "I have known actress Yeom Hye-ran for a long time. But after she watched 'Hope,' she contacted me. Lee Jung-eun also reached out."

Hwang Seok-jeong, contacted by an ex-boyfriend from 30 years ago after filming 'Hope'... "I barely remember" (Radio Star)

She continued, "Even if you are close, once you get too busy, you stop contacting each other as often, right? But hearing from them made me feel like everything had gone back to the way it used to be, and that made me happy."

What surprised Hwang the most among the people who contacted her was a man she had met 30 years ago.

Hwang said, "And a man I met 30 years ago also contacted me. I don't even remember when we met. Was it 35 years ago?" drawing laughter.

That was not the end of it. She said that even someone she had known 40 years ago got in touch. Hwang explained, "A senior from 40 years ago also contacted me," adding that through 'Hope,' old connections were being renewed one by one.

She added, "'Hope' is my hope. It has become the hope of my life," emphasizing the special meaning the film holds for her.

After hearing Hwang's story, Kim Gu-ra joked, "'Hope' has almost become 'TV Carries Love,'" sending the studio into laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.