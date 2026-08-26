Park Han-byul directly clarifies the identity of the affectionate man beside her: "He's my manager"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Park Han-byul directly explained who the man appearing with her on social media is after some people mistook him for her husband. The misunderstanding over the two looking warm and comfortable together was made even more amusing when her manager stepped in personally.

On the 26th, Park Han-byul posted a short video on her social media with the caption, "6,7..?"

The video showed Park Han-byul and a man enjoying the recently popular online '6, 7' meme. Wearing hats and sunglasses, the two lip-synced to Gazan's "67 (Six Seven)," creating a lighthearted mood.

In particular, the pair stood naturally side by side and matched each other's rhythm, giving off a relaxed and affectionate vibe. After seeing the video, one netizen mistook the man beside Park Han-byul for her husband and asked, "Is he your husband?"

Park Han-byul quickly replied, "He's my manager," and directly revealed his identity. She clarified that the video was filmed with her manager, not her husband.

Her manager also left a comment, keeping the playful mood going. Introducing himself with a polite bow, he wrote, "I'm the manager. Please subscribe to Park Hanbyul Hana on YouTube! Like~"

Meanwhile, Park Han-byul married Yoo In-seok, the former CEO of Yuri Holdings, in 2017 and has two sons. She paused her entertainment career in 2019 after her husband became embroiled in the Burning Sun scandal, and has since lived on Jeju Island while focusing on childcare and running a cafe.

She returned to television last March through TV CHOSUN's "With Father and Me" and has continued her activities with appearances in short-form dramas and films.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.