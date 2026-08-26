Song Kang Says He Was Told During Auditions, "You're Handsome, But You Have No Charm"; Reflects on How He Learned to Showcase His Appeal ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Song Kang opened up about his journey to becoming an actor, including the harsh criticism he heard early in his career: "You're handsome, but you have no charm."

On the 26th episode of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," Song Kang appeared and spoke candidly about what led him to start acting and the concerns he faced as a newcomer.

That day, Song Kang said, "I started acting after watching the movie 'Titanic' and thinking, 'This looks fun,' but now acting feels like something that lets me feel alive," expressing his affection for the craft.

Song Kang recalled with a laugh, "When I said I was going to act, my mother told me, 'What is an introverted person like you doing here? Learn a trade instead.'" His father, however, reacted differently. He said, "My father told me, 'If you like it, just try it right away,' so I immediately enrolled in an acting academy."

Even after joining the academy, his introverted personality remained an obstacle. Song Kang said, "I had to perform a monologue in front of the other students, but I kept laughing because I was so embarrassed." He added, "Every time I went home, I wondered if I should keep doing this, but I didn't want to give up. I was determined to act."

Yoo Jae-suk then said, "I heard that when you were a rookie, you were told in auditions, 'You're handsome, but you have no charm.'" He asked, "Wouldn't it be awkward to hear something like that straight to your face?" Song Kang replied, "It was awkward, but I realized that everyone sees things differently, so I started thinking about how to better show my own charm."

For Song Kang, who worked through his shortcomings one by one, opportunities eventually came. In his third year since debut, he beat odds of 900 to 1 to land the lead role in Netflix's "Love Alarm," and later followed it up with another success in "Sweet Home," making his name known not only in Korea but also among global fans.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.