A real-life version of 'Exhuma' happened... Hwang Seok-jeong discovers a 'double coffin' underground on her land, says the excavator operator was trembling

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Seok-jeong revealed a chilling story about unexpectedly finding a grave and a coffin on land she owns.

The MBC variety show "Radio Star," which aired on the 26th, featured Hwang Seok-jeong, Lee Joon-hyuk, Seo Eun-kwang, and Yu Young-woo in a special episode titled "HOPE ATTACK."

That day, Hwang shocked everyone by sharing her experience of finding what she called a "terrible thing" on her own land. She explained, "I bought land that had no graves on it. But there was a rock in the ground. When I looked closer, it was a grave marker with someone's name on it."

It turned out that a grave had already been there before Hwang bought the land. She said she tracked down the descendants of the deceased and contacted them directly. "I told them, 'How could you leave this here? Please move the grave,' and they asked me to pay them money," she said.

In the end, Hwang paid the cost to relocate the grave and later called in an excavator operator to level the land.

But less than 10 minutes after the digging began, something unexpected happened. Hwang recalled, "He had just started digging, and in less than 10 minutes he came over to me. His lips had turned purple."

She then added, "As soon as he started digging, he found another coffin. There was a coffin beneath the coffin."

She suddenly found herself in a situation that brought to mind the film "Exhuma." Hwang said, "From the operator's point of view, it was chaos. He was shaking, so I told him, 'Go home for now.'" She added, "Before he left, I asked him to cover it with some dirt. It wouldn't have been good to leave it exposed like that."

Hwang said, "I covered it with more dirt and told him, 'Just stay here. You are the original owner, so rest peacefully,' and left it there." She explained, "My acquaintances asked, 'Aren't you scared of the grave?' But I actually felt reassured. I think it changed once I decided to live with it."

Of course, she admitted that she was not completely unafraid. Hwang honestly said, "I'm still scared," but added with a laugh, "People say I'm scarier. I sit on a path in the bushes where no one even walks and pick wild greens."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.