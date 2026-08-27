Hwang Seok-jeong, 55 and unmarried, shocks viewers with current earnings from her 1,000-pyeong farm CEO role... "Still in the red despite 89% discounts"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Seok-jeong revealed that she is running a farm of about 1,000 pyeong as a CEO.

The MBC program "Radio Star," which aired on the 26th, featured a special episode titled "HOPE ATTACK" with Hwang Seok-jeong, Lee Joon-hyuk, Seo Eun-kwang, and Yoo Young-woo.

That day, Hwang Seok-jeong surprised viewers by saying she is the CEO of a farm covering about 1,000 pyeong. She explained, "That's right. I originally had 400 pyeong of vinyl greenhouses that I owned. There is about 500 more pyeong further inside."

She added, "An acquaintance who runs a landscaping farm entrusted the land to me for management. Outdoors, I grow landscaping trees, and inside the greenhouses, I take care of flowering trees."

Hwang Seok-jeong also revealed her own online store, saying, "I've been living like this for about four years."

She explained, "You have to grow the products and distribute them, right? I took all the product photos myself. I'm very shy about having my picture taken, but they said I should show, even if it looks a little old-fashioned, that I produce everything myself."

After seeing Hwang Seok-jeong's photos taken alongside flowers, Seo Eun-kwang joked, "Are you in the photo? I thought they were all flowers," drawing laughter.

When asked about the "flower farm income," Hwang Seok-jeong gave an unexpected answer. She said, "The profit itself is negative."

When Yoo Se-yoon was surprised while looking through the online store and asked, "Do you really offer an 89% discount?" Hwang Seok-jeong replied, "That's just how it is. Even so, I sell things very cheaply," bringing more laughter.

She also revealed her daily routine at the farm. Hwang Seok-jeong said, "I wake up at 5 a.m., do my morning meditation, and go straight to the farm. I spray pesticides, prune, and even do cuttings all by myself. The plants I grow smell like flowers," showing her deep affection for them.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.