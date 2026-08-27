'Moon Won’s Wife' Shin Ji’s Secret Hidden for Over 3 Years Is Exposed... "It Was Caught Because of YouTube"

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Shin Ji revealed her unexpected cooking skills by making a meal for her husband Moon Won for the first time since their marriage.

On the 26th, a video titled "Shin Ji Makes Her Husband His First Meal After Marriage... What Was His Reaction?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Eotteoshinji?!?.

That day, Shin Ji decided to make kimchi pancakes after the rain started falling. When the producer asked, "Do you usually cook?" Shin Ji laughed and shot back, "Why ask that when you already know I don’t?"

She then said, "It’s been more than three years since I last cooked. I didn’t cook when I was dating him, so the only times I made anything were for my parents."

When staff members said they were hungry, Shin Ji joked, "I guess they get hungry whenever they come to our house." A staff member then mentioned Moon Won, who usually cooks at Shin Ji’s home, saying, "Doesn’t your husband always cook when we come over?"

Moon Won explained, "Usually I do it, but today my wife said, 'Kimchi pancakes on a rainy day?' When I asked, 'Can you cook?' she said she could. I’ve never done this kind of thing before."

When a staff member praised Shin Ji’s knife skills, saying, "You’re surprisingly good at cutting," she bristled. "Why would you think I couldn’t do it? I can do it, I just don’t," she said, drawing laughter on set.

Moon Won also joked, "I guess I should just say I only want to eat pancakes from now on."

Later, when the producer praised Shin Ji’s knowledge of cooking, she said, "My mother is really good at cooking." Moon Won added, "My mother-in-law is basically a chef," praising her cooking skills as well.

After finishing the meal, Shin Ji said, "I ended up eating something much tastier than I expected, and it was even more fun seeing my husband and all of you enjoy the food I made."

She then admitted that it seemed her husband had discovered her cooking skills.

She said, "While cooking, I think my husband has now realized, 'Oh? She can actually cook?' So I’m thinking I should show him my cooking side once in a while."

The producer said, "Today is the day your big secret was exposed," and Shin Ji joked, "I honestly think something is a little off right now. After eating, I felt like, 'Oh, something went wrong.' I managed to hide it well for about three or four years, but YouTube caught me. Still, I was happy."

Meanwhile, Shin Ji married singer Moon Won on May 2.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.