"I Don't Want to Live" Yeo Esther Addresses 'Depression Marketing' Allegations, Saying It Was 'More of a Bomb for the Company'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yeo Esther, a doctor and entrepreneur known as a '300 billion won CEO,' spoke out directly about allegations that she has been using her depression as a marketing tool.

On the 26th, the YouTube channel Class A Jang Young-ran released a video exploring the 'truth or lie' behind Yeo Esther's depression.

That day, Jang Young-ran said, "When people think of Yeo Esther, she seems bright and lovable. But the topic of 'depression' comes up far too often on television."

Kim Sae-rom then noted, "There are claims that the marketing team at Yeo Esther Mall is using 'depression' as a marketing strategy."

Yeo Esther firmly denied the claim, saying, "Absolutely not." She explained, "In particular, when I first opened up about my depression, our marketing team said, 'This is a bomb for the company.' We sell products that are good for your health. Wouldn't we have to say things like, 'I don't have depression,' and 'I sleep well'?" She added that revealing her depression would not help the business, but could actually become a burden for the company.

Yeo Esther also revealed when her depression began. She said, "My depression really started when I was 30. But I'm a doctor, so I went through a wide range of medication treatments." She continued, "Even after taking them for nearly 10 years, there are still parts that have not been resolved."

Yeo Esther, who previously appeared on Disney+'s Battle of Fates 49, drew attention at the time for shocking remarks such as, "I pick the date I will die every day" and "I don't want to live."

Regarding those comments, Yeo Esther offered her own explanation, saying there may have been misunderstandings. She began, "I want to explain Battle of Fates in a way that avoids any misunderstanding. Please understand it like this."

She went on to explain, "For a person with depression, it feels like this will never end. So the idea is, 'If I can set a day when I might one day put everything in order, then let's live at least until then.'"

She also admitted that she had set a specific date for herself. Yeo Esther said, "In my case, I had set November 18, but would you believe it? By November, I had started to recover."

She also gave a detailed account of what helped her improve. "I changed my depression medication, and my husband came down to Jeju Island where I was staying, so for the first time, my bad thoughts disappeared," she said. She added candidly, "During menopause, I found my husband so unbearable, but when he came then and started eating meals with me, it really helped."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.