Ha Ji-won bursts out laughing at reaction calling her the "hope of middle age"... Still taking on challenges at 48, from a rookie college student to an MLB first pitch ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji reporter] Actress Ha Ji-won has been continuing her age-defying run, taking on everything from music show stages to a first pitch at Major League Baseball, and a reaction calling her the "hope of middle age" drew laughter.

A preview featuring Ha Ji-won was released at the end of the January 26 broadcast of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block."

That day, Yoo Jae-suk introduced Ha Ji-won by saying, "This is the springtime of her life, when she gets to do everything she wants."

Recently, Ha Ji-won drew attention by transforming into a first-year college student in the 2026 class through her YouTube content "26th Class Jiwon." Yoo Jae-suk made viewers laugh by saying, "Her YouTube series '26th Class Jiwon' is a hot topic. She even became a cover model for 'College Tomorrow.' Ha Ji-won was the cover model for issue 39 of 'College Tomorrow,' published in 2002, and this time she became the cover model for issue 755." Ha Ji-won, who was a cover model for the magazine in 2002, has now appeared on its cover again 24 years later.

Ha Ji-won then seemed to be conscious of her age and said with a laugh, "Whenever an article comes out, the numbers just keep appearing."

She also revealed, "After my music show performance of 'Home Run,' I keep getting a lot of calls for first pitches." Earlier, Ha Ji-won had promised that if the video for "26th Class Jiwon" surpassed 1.2 million views, she would perform "Home Run" again. Once the video actually passed that mark, she took the stage with "Home Run" on MBC's "Show! Music Core." "Home Run" is a song Ha Ji-won personally sang as part of the OST for the 2003 film "Reversal of Fortune," and revisiting the song on stage more than 20 years later drew major attention.

In particular, Ha Ji-won also served as the ceremonial first-pitch thrower at an MLB regular-season game held at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States, last July. In response, Ha Ji-won said, "Has 'Home Run' really gone this far?" and Yoo Jae-suk replied, "That's how far 'Home Run' has gone."

Yoo Jae-suk also read out reactions to Ha Ji-won's nonstop challenges, saying, "Watching Jiwon gives me hope," "It feels like a youth drama," and "She is the hope of middle age," which brought more laughter.

Ha Ji-won said, "Taking on a challenge can be scary sometimes," and spoke about her life of not fearing new things and facing them head-on.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.