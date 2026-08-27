Kim Kang-woo Says His Wife Is His Only Best Friend, Prompting Han Moo-young to Tell Him to "Go Meet Some Friends"

[Sportschosun reporter Jang An-ji] Actor Kim Kang-woo showed his devoted-husband side by saying that his wife is his only friend.

On the 26th, a video titled "On the Brink of Going Crazy(?) Finally, School Is Back in Session!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Kim Kang-woo."

That day, Kim Kang-woo shared how he began connecting with viewers through YouTube while heading to the supermarket with his wife. He said, "I had not really spoken directly to you all while doing YouTube, but strangely, starting during summer vacation, I began to feel a sense of connection and started talking." His wife replied, "A mom and dad's feelings are the same," and advised him, "Now that the kids are back in school, go meet some friends."

Kim Kang-woo then said, "I only have you as a friend, so where am I supposed to go?" He added, "The only places I go are the set and home. I only go to the set, home, and the supermarket," revealing his simple daily routine.

He said his wife is his only best friend. But her reaction was different. She complained, "Please go meet some friends. I'm having such a hard time," adding, "You don't meet your friends and just keep talking to me." Kim Kang-woo laughed and said, "I don't leave the neighborhood," while his wife described the strain of her husband's nonstop conversation.

She said, "You keep talking to me all day long. I'm really having such a hard time," drawing laughter. After hearing that, Kim Kang-woo asked, "So now you're going to meet your friends and abandon me?" and showed his hurt feelings, making their down-to-earth couple chemistry even more amusing.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Moo-young, the older sister of actress Han Hye-jin, in 2010 after seven years of dating. The couple has two sons.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.