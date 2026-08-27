Kim Jae-joong Becomes the First Owner of a 4m-Ceiling Tokyo Mansion with an Elevator: "I Snapped It Up" ('New Release, Pyeonstorang')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Kim Jae-joong has revealed the Tokyo mansion in Japan where he has lived for the past three years.

On the 26th, Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) released a teaser for 'New Release, Pyeonstorang' titled, "First look at superstar Kim Jae-joong's Tokyo home! It even has an elevator?!"

In the video, Kim Jae-joong introduced his home, saying, "This is the house I live in in Tokyo. I've been here for about three years." He added, "It was a newly built house, but the owner moved overseas, so it came on the market, and I snapped it up. That's how I became the first owner of this house." After seeing the home, Boom could not hide his surprise, saying, "It's a mansion."

As soon as he stepped inside, the luxurious atmosphere immediately caught the eye. A premium wooden staircase connected the two floors, and an elevator inside the house drew attention as well.

Kim Jae-joong then took the elevator to the second floor and showed viewers around the house. The first space revealed was the main living room on the second floor. With a ceiling height of 4 meters, it offered a spacious, open feel, while the interior, blending stone and wood, added to the upscale atmosphere.

Kim Jae-joong said, "What I liked most when I first saw this house was the high ceiling." He added, "The windows open up. It's very peaceful and nice." He then laughed and said, "Japanese homes usually don't have floor heating. This place has it throughout. It's really great."

He also said, "I really like the kitchen," showing particular interest in cooking as usual. He drew attention by introducing his living space and expressing satisfaction with the kitchen's layout and facilities.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.