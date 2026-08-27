Yang Se-hyung Says His Mother Is Still Working as a Wallpaper Installer, Even Though He Owns a Building Worth Billions of Won ('Legendary Singer')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Yang Se-hyung, who owns a building worth billions of won, said his mother is still working as a wallpaper installer.

In the seventh episode of MBN's "Legendary Singer," which aired on the 26th, the TOP7 from "Unknown Legend" — Seongri, Haru, Jang Han-byeol, Hwang Yoon-sung, Jung Yeon-ho, Lee Chang-min, and Iru-ne — faced off against the "Job Changers 7" — Jin Simon, Kim Yong-pil, Park Hye-sin, Lee Seung-yoon, Shin Seong, Yoon Soo-hyun, and Choi Woo-jin — in a singing battle themed around "The God of the Workplace." According to Nielsen Korea, the broadcast recorded an average rating of 4.2 percent among paid households nationwide in the second part, with a peak of 4.6 percent per minute. It also ranked No. 1 in viewership among music programs on general programming and cable channels for seven consecutive weeks, proving its unmatched popularity. In addition, MBN's "Unknown Legend," which created the TOP7, showed its staying power by ranking 13th in Gallup Korea Research Institute's August survey of the most popular TV and video programs in Korea, even though the show ended three months ago. That was a four-place jump from July.

At the opening, MCs Jang Minho and Yang Se-hyung said they had prepared a special episode called "The God of the Workplace," in which contestants return to the jobs or dreams they had before becoming singers. They appeared in captain and wallpaper installer outfits, respectively. Yang Se-hyung made a surprise confession, saying, "My mother is still working as a wallpaper installer," and added, "If I had not become a comedian, I would probably be doing wallpaper work too." Seongri agreed, saying, "Wallpapering is really hard," and recalled the time he worked in the field. The TOP7 then revealed their transformations into Seongri as a "born idol," Haru as a young man at a fruit shop, Jang Han-byeol as a dental student, Hwang Yoon-sung as a teacher at a kids' cafe, Jung Yeon-ho as an auto mechanic, Lee Chang-min as a 2AM youth, and Iru-ne as an insurance planner. On the other side, the Job Changers 7 heated up the stage with Jin Simon, a former office manager; Kim Yong-pil, a former announcer; Park Hye-sin, the "beautiful reporter"; Lee Seung-yoon, famous for "I'm Living with Nature"; Yoon Soo-hyun, a versatile employee; Shin Seong, a gardener; and Choi Woo-jin, a hotelier. Kim Dae-ho, the MC of the first season of "Unknown Legend," also made a surprise appearance during the TOP7's performance of "A Thousand Faces," joining in for a collaboration stage and raising the energy even further.

With Kim Dae-ho serving as a judge, the first-floor theme of Mission Top was "The God of Part-Time Jobs." Haru and Choi Woo-jin took the stage, and Haru said he had started working part-time at a tonkatsu restaurant at age 17 before moving on to fruit shops and other jobs. He performed "Green Grape Love," delivering a refreshing and youthful vibe. However, he was narrowly defeated by Choi Woo-jin's "My Woman," a song that reflected his experience working everything from delivery jobs to hotel service. In the "God of Management" showdown, Shin Seong delivered a polished performance with "Flower Petal Love," while Iru-ne performed "I Will Live in Style" and even incorporated Ateez's "BAD" challenge. Iru-ne's sexy chest-pop performance, reminiscent of Ateez's Choi San, brought the house down. Seongri and Lee Seung-yoon also tried the "BAD" challenge, adding to the laughter. Iru-ne ultimately won the round.

In the "With Lee" matchup, Seongri faced Jin Simon. Jin Simon revealed that during a career break, he had handled phone calls and cleaning at his agency, which earned him the nickname "Jin Deputy Manager." When asked whom he would like to recruit from the TOP7, he replied, "Seongri has a glow about him. But he is expensive, isn't he?" drawing laughter. In response to Jin Simon's praise, Seongri reinterpreted "Dumba Dumba" with the flair of a true performance master. Still, Jin Simon won the round with a deeply seasoned rendition of "The Pain of Waiting." In the "God of Switching Careers" mission, Kim Yong-pil took the stage and recalled how he felt when he gave up his announcer job for a trot competition. He said, "The words just would not come out. It was a job I had worked so hard to get," and Kim Dae-ho, who had a similar experience, strongly related, saying, "Exactly." Soon after, Lee Chang-min performed "Promises Are Like the Wind," even going as far as a kiss performance with a female dancer. Kim Yong-pil then sang "Grow Old with Me," a song Lee Chang-min had composed and gifted to him, and took the win.

In the "God of Intelligence" matchup, Yoon Soo-hyun and Jang Han-byeol stepped up. Yoon Soo-hyun tried to seize the momentum by saying, "I once ranked fifth in my class." Jang Han-byeol immediately fired back, saying, "I ranked first in my class, competed in Olympiads, and received awards. I got into a top dental school at a world-class university ranked in the global top 50. Only the top 0.1 percent of students can get in..." He then delivered a heartfelt performance of "Heartache," while Yoon Soo-hyun showed off a fresh charm with "1,2,3,4." After Jang Han-byeol was announced the winner, Seongri and Jin Simon moved the audience by singing Jin Simon's signature song, "Mother," as a duet.

In the "God of Nature" matchup, Lee Seung-yoon conducted a courage test for the selection of a "nature-dweller intern." Jang Han-byeol trembled in front of a box containing an unidentified creature, while Seongri, who calls himself a "tough guy," screamed when a live octopus touched his hand, sending the studio into laughter. Iru-ne then took on Park Hye-sin in a courage contest and suddenly flirted with her, saying, "You are beautiful" and "My ideal type is Park Hye-sin!" He then grabbed her hand inside the box and shouted, "Correct! Delicate hands!" creating a pink atmosphere. After the laughter died down, Lee Seung-yoon and Jung Yeon-ho faced off in a one-song battle with "A Lumberjack," which ended with Jung Yeon-ho's victory.

With the TOP7 and the Job Changers 7 tied 3-3, Hwang Yoon-sung and Park Hye-sin met in the final "Gift of Gab" showdown. Park Hye-sin showed off her mature charm with "You Are the Only One for Me," while Hwang Yoon-sung brought a bright, refreshing energy with "Island Village Teacher." Before the result was announced, Jung Yeon-ho impressed the judges with his skillful vocal bends in "Beloved One," and Park Hye-sin praised him, saying she wanted to join his fan club. In the final announcement, Hwang Yoon-sung won, and the TOP7 celebrated their victory and the grand prize.

MBN's "Legendary Singer" airs every Wednesday at 9:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.