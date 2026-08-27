Tim Curry, the Hotel Manager in 'Home Alone 2,' Dies Quietly at Home at 80

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] British actor Tim Curry, who became an icon of cult films through "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died. He was 80.

According to U.S. media outlets including The New York Times (NYT) on the 26th local time, Curry died the previous day at his home in Los Angeles, California. He is said to have used a wheelchair for a long time after suffering a stroke in 2012.

Born in the United Kingdom in 1946, Curry began his acting career in the musical "Hair." He rose to international fame for playing the cross-dressing mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Appearing in fishnet stockings and high heels, he delivered a bizarre yet playful performance, and the film itself became a classic of cult cinema.

Curry later played a wide range of distinctive characters in films such as "Clue" (1985), Stephen King's "It" (1990), "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992), "The Three Musketeers" (1993), and "Charlie's Angels" (2000). In South Korea, he became widely recognized for his role as the hotel manager in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

He also worked as a singer and voice actor. He released three rock albums in the 1970s and 1980s, and won a Daytime Emmy Award for voicing Captain Hook in the animated series "Peter Pan and the Pirates." He was also nominated for Tony Awards for the musicals "Amadeus" and "Spamalot."

Curry never married and had no children. In his memoir published last year, he spoke about his love life and breakups, but kept his private life strictly out of the public eye.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.