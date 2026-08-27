Jeon Mi-ra Brings Up a Nostalgic Memory That Even Yoon Jong-shin Would Be Surprised By... Her Son's Growth Spurt After Once Carrying a Racket Bigger Than Himself

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jung] Former national tennis player Jeon Mi-ra looked back on her years as a parent after sharing childhood photos of her son Yoon Ra-ik, who has grown up so much. From the days when he hugged a tennis racket bigger than his own body to the intense years of raising three children, she reflected on the past and moved many readers.

On the 26th, Jeon posted several nostalgic photos on her social networking service, along with the message, "A child who was once the size of a racket, a little one who was smaller than the net. Ra-ik, for whom the court we followed Mom and Dad to was a playground."

The photos show young Yoon Ra-ik holding a large tennis racket in his arms. His innocent face, looking at the camera while tightly clutching a racket bigger than himself, brought smiles to viewers.

Another photo also drew attention, showing father and son on the court together with Yoon Jong-shin. Yoon Jong-shin, who looked much younger than he does now, was seen spending time side by side with his young son, stirring up memories for viewers as well.

Jeon said, "As the eldest of three, he went everywhere with us," adding, "You had poor eyesight and started wearing glasses early on," as she recalled those days.

She continued, "I think I really raised children with all my heart. Looking at those photos, why do I look older than I do now?" Her bittersweet parenting reflection resonated with many.

She also sent a heartfelt message to her children, saying, "You didn't just grow up by chance. The time your parents spent working hard helped you grow well," and "Please remember that your mom was also someone who carried all three of you and ran around, enduring everything with great strength."

Netizens who saw the post reacted with comments such as, "Ra-ik grew up looking just like his face now," "Yoon Jong-shin was really young too," "Anyone who has raised children can relate," "The phrase 'I raised them with all my heart' really stays with you," and "You can feel the passage of time just from the photos."

Meanwhile, Jeon Mi-ra married singer Yoon Jong-shin in 2006 and has two sons and one daughter. She has recently been sharing her family life and daily routine on social networking service, staying in close touch with fans.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.