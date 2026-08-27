81-Year-Old Im Hyun-sik Addresses Health Rumors: "I Saw Warning Signs and Got Checked... I Lost 8 kg" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Im Hyun-sik will speak directly about rumors surrounding his health.

On the 40th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," airing on Saturday the 29th, Im Hyun-sik explains why his noticeably thinner appearance had raised concerns about his health.

Im Hyun-sik says that around last summer, he had stomach pain and noticed warning signs in his body, so he went to the hospital with his daughters for tests. Describing his condition with humor, he said it was "indigestion, gallbladder trouble, poor blood circulation, and other kinds of trouble," and then surprised everyone by revealing that he eventually underwent a stent procedure.

In particular, Im Hyun-sik says, "I underwent tests and treatment for about six months. I had lost as much as 7 to 8 kg at the time," adding that recovery took considerable time because he is "at an age when quick recovery is difficult."

He then keeps the set laughing with his trademark wit, saying, "These days, I'm feeling a bit better. I think my condition is okay," and "They told me to sleep for 30 minutes to an hour during the day, so I take naps. I sleep as much as I want."

He also shares behind-the-scenes stories from director Na Hong-jin's film "Hope (HOPE)," which has drawn global attention. The sci-fi action film follows the people of Hope Harbor as they fight a mysterious being to protect their village, and it has already confirmed a North American release in September, generating strong international buzz. Im Hyun-sik plays Hae-sul, while Na Hong-jin said in an interview with Erin Mussett that he naturally thought of Im Hyun-sik while developing the character.

Im Hyun-sik recalls the moment the production team for "Hope (HOPE)" came to him in person with the script. He says he had mostly appeared in dramas rather than films, so it was a rare movie offer. He added that he immediately agreed after receiving a direct call from Na Hong-jin, saying, "I said I would do it without hesitation," and also, "I was honored."

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-maker talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-format talk show built around "day and night, calm and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.