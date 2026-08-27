After a breakup, Sooyoung snaps at Tiffany Young for promoting Byun Yo-han: "Promoting your husband is, honestly, a bit much"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Sooyoung from Hyo's Level Up was surprised when Tiffany Young promoted her husband, Byun Yo-han.

On the 26th, a video titled "Would you like to make up, or should I flick your forehead?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Hyo's Level Up.

Tiffany stepped in as the atmosphere around HRS grew so cold it seemed to be on the verge of disbanding. She said, "There have been a lot of rumors about HRS lately. People said a breakup was coming, so I came here." She added, "I am a little worried, but there is an important five-minute talk step we do to go back to our debut mindset. I came back to guide them through that."

Tiffany urged the members to get up, saying, "At least let's eat," and they reluctantly went out for a meal. Once they stepped outside, reporters who had heard the disbandment rumors about HRS appeared. They asked about various allegations involving HRS and Tiffany, and the members bristled, asking, "Who is saying that?" Sooyoung then clarified, "Can you please write that my feet are not 270 mm? They are 245 mm." Tiffany, meanwhile, promoted herself, saying, "I don't know about any of that. I am a female solo singer releasing my first full-length album on August 20." Hyoyeon was stunned and asked, "Did you come here to promote yourself? Did I call you for that?" Tiffany replied confidently, "I came here to promote myself." Sooyoung was not about to lose and added, "Okay! Madam 2 opens on August 12." Hyoyeon then made everyone laugh by saying, "My birthday is September 20."

In the middle of all this, Tiffany promoted her husband Byun Yo-han's starring film, saying, "Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub is coming out during Chuseok." Sooyoung, laughing in disbelief as the setup fell apart, said, "This is insane. Promoting your husband is, honestly, a bit much. You really cannot beat husband promotion."

Meanwhile, Sooyoung revealed in June that she had broken up with actor Jung Kyung-ho after 14 years of dating.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.