Nam Gyu-ri recalls her days as a housing-vulnerable resident: "Living in a rooftop room, semi-basement, and goshiwon was harsh" ('Kkokkomu')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] SeeYa's Nam Gyu-ri looks back on the time when she struggled with housing insecurity.

The Story of the Day When You Bite Your Tail (Kkokkomu), which airs today (27th), will feature the episode "Shadow City - The 1971 Gwangju Daedanji Incident." Nam Gyu-ri, Yoon Byung-hee, and Lee Gwang-gi appear as listeners and discuss the first large-scale urban poor struggle to demand the right to survive after the founding of the government.

During the Park Chung Hee administration, one of the projects pushed by Seoul Mayor Kim Hyun-ok, who drove Seoul redevelopment as relentlessly as his bulldozer nickname suggested, was to tear down shantytowns across Seoul and relocate residents to Gwangju Daedanji. The problem, however, was that people were moved first and development came later. Citizens who arrived on a barren stretch of land with no basic infrastructure such as hospitals or transportation, and not even water or electricity, had to fight illness in a place with no jobs and no food, and before long, a horrifying rumor began to spread.

The rumor that "a mother, driven by hunger, boiled and ate the baby she had given birth to" spread among people as a cannibalism legend.

As she listened, Nam Gyu-ri strongly related to the story, saying, "Something unimaginable was happening." She also confessed that she, too, had once been a housing-vulnerable resident. "I lived in a rooftop room, I lived in a semi-basement, and I stayed in a goshiwon as well," she said. "When heavy rain fell, water would not drain from the rooftop room. It was so poor that when I came home, everything was floating around." She recalled those difficult days.

Whether the rumor about Gwangju Daedanji, the city where people said a mother boiled and ate her baby, was true, and what really lay behind Kim Hyun-ok's "plan to clear substandard buildings," will be revealed in the full broadcast of Kkokkomu.

Kkokkomu is a program in which three storytellers study on their own and share what they learned with their own "story friends" one-on-one in the most ordinary of settings. It airs every Thursday at 10:20 p.m. on SBS.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.