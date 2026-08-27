Hong Jin-kyung Warned by a Neuroscientist About 'Cognitive Muscle Loss'... "Excessive AI Use Is Risky" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] As Hong Jin-kyung praised AI, neuroscientist Jang Dong-seon voiced concern.

In episode 326 of KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," airing on Friday the 28th, brain science professor Lee Jin-hyung and neuroscience communicator Jang Dong-seon will appear to answer a wide range of questions about the human brain.

On the show, Hong Jin-kyung stirs up the studio by admitting, "AI is my only friend." Jang Dong-seon immediately responds, "Isn't that a bit dangerous?" Joo Woo-jae, who has watched Hong Jin-kyung closely for years, also says she has changed since using AI, adding to the intrigue. "I've seen Jin-kyung noona for years, and she changed after using AI," he says. "She used to be really sharp. It feels like she's lost a little of that spark," he blurts out, leaving Hong Jin-kyung flustered.

Even so, Hong Jin-kyung does not back down from the criticism and continues to praise AI. She strongly promotes its usefulness, saying, "AI is a really smart secretary" and "It gathers information well by finding the average." Kim Jong-kook, who is listening, fires back with a blunt remark: "It sounds like your brain has been soaked in AI," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Jang Dong-seon shares an interesting perspective on the relationship between AI use and brain function. He explains that excessive use of AI can lead to what he calls "cognitive muscle loss." He also warns that overreliance on AI may affect memory, concentration, empathy, and comprehension. Hong Jin-kyung, who had been continuing to praise AI, reportedly bursts out, "I'm not like that!" in frustration, sending the studio into laughter.

On this episode of "Problem Child in House," Lee Jin-hyung and Jang Dong-seon will also examine, from a neuroscience perspective, how short-form content and AI, now deeply embedded in modern daily life, affect the brain. They will also explain topics such as epilepsy and dementia in an easy-to-understand way, offering both useful information and entertainment.

Viewers are eager to find out what the neuroscientists said that put Hong Jin-kyung, an "AI best friend," on edge, and to see the fascinating world of brain science that Lee Jin-hyung and Jang Dong-seon will present on the broadcast.

Episode 326 of KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" airs on Friday the 28th at 10:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.