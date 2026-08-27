Song Hye-kyo stirs buzz over her "skinny as bones" look, but just a shirt and jeans were enough to create an ultra-slim silhouette

[Park A-ram, Sportschosun] Song Hye-kyo shared an update with a natural, understated style that seemed to strip away any extra embellishment.

On the 26th, Song Hye-kyo posted photos on her personal account showing a casual outfit made up of an off-white shirt and denim pants.

The shirt’s soft texture gave off a relaxed feel, while the jeans with their clean silhouette added a refined mood without looking overdone.

Her choice of accessories also drew attention. She carried a brown leather bag and wore a wristwatch in a matching tone, creating a cohesive look. Her neatly styled bob haircut further highlighted Song Hye-kyo’s calm and understated charm.

Song Hye-kyo is also known for consistently taking care of herself. In the past, she said that when it comes to diet, she cuts back on salty foods and controls her meal portions, while for exercise, she regularly runs and practices yoga.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo is set to meet viewers this winter with a new Netflix project. She will appear alongside Gong Yoo, Cha Seung-won, Lee Hanee, and Seolhyun in Slowly and Intensely, which is scheduled for release in the second half of this year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.