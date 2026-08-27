Kim Sae-rom Opens Up About Remarriage 9 Years After Divorce: "It Would Be Fine If Someone Free-Rides on My Life"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Sae-rom candidly shared how her views on dating and marriage have changed since entering her 40s.

On the 26th, Kim Sae-rom uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "Please Marry Someone Like This!!! Kim Sae-rom's Drinking Session and the Conditions for Marriage in Your 40s."

In the video, Kim invited a longtime friend of 13 years, whom she introduced and who later got married, along with hair designer Hong Jun-sang. Having watched their relationship from the beginning to marriage, Kim naturally steered the conversation toward dating and marriage.

As she listened to their stories about married life, Kim also asked her friends for advice on her own views on marriage. She asked, "What kind of marriage do you think would suit me?" Her friend replied, "You have to let go. Saying you will let go and actually letting go are different things."

Kim then insisted, "I really have let go," but her friend responded with a more realistic take: "Marriage is really about whether you can adapt to that person, and whether you can still do it even if it is hard."

Kim also said that dating in her 30s and 40s feels completely different. "In your 30s, you start thinking about marriage, so you begin to look at conditions little by little," she said. "Once you start judging by looks, job, wealth, and education, it becomes really difficult."

She added, "Now that I'm in my 40s, I think I have started looking for charm again, like I did in my 20s."

"I have completely let go of those conditions and built a life where I can live on my own. I just need to add one person to that," she said, adding that she wants to meet someone "who would be fine free-riding on my life." Rather than judging a partner's conditions with marriage as the goal, she said she is drawn to someone who can share the life she has already built.

Her views on weddings have also changed. Kim said that after recently holding a funeral for her pet dog, she began to see the meaning of ceremonies and rituals, including weddings, in a new light.

She asked her friends whether a wedding is really necessary, saying, "These days, isn't it becoming less common to have a wedding?" When a friend said, "Getting married means making a promise and declaring in front of many people that we will live well together," and added, "There are many crises in life, so vows and commitments are important," Kim agreed.

Referring to the recent funeral for her pet dog, she said, "I realized that the procedures I thought were just empty formality may not be that at all." She added, "I came to think that these rituals may be about wishing for good things in the future. It became a reason for me to take weddings a little more seriously."

Kim, who is currently single after experiencing divorce, drew attention by speaking directly about her changed perspective on dating and marriage in her 40s. In particular, her remarks that she has "completely let go of the conditions" and that "all I need is to add one person to my life" clearly showed her current mindset as she looks at love again after building her own life.

Meanwhile, Kim married chef Lee Chan Oh in 2015, but the couple split after about a year and finalized their divorce in 2017. Since then, she has continued her career while openly sharing her daily life and values through broadcasts and YouTube.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.