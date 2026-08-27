Lee Hyun-yi Sends Her Two Sons to a Private Elementary School with 10 Million Won in Tuition, Then Says She Secretly Uses Her Phone Behind a Book While Pretending to Read on 'Where Is My Home'

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Hyun-yi will draw laughs as she shows her strong commitment to education by sending her two sons to a private elementary school with annual tuition of 10 million won, while also revealing a secret phone-use tip: pretending to read a book in front of her children and secretly checking her phone behind it.

The MBC program 'Where Is My Home,' airing today (27th), will feature a property tour in Dongtan.

In today's episode, the cast heads to Dongtan, which is drawing attention as a key residential area supporting the semiconductor industry. To explore the city, which ranked first in apartment price gains in the first half of 2026, model-turned-friends Lee Hyun-yi and Lee Hye-jung, along with comedian Kim Sook, join the tour. Lee Hyun-yi, whose husband currently works as an engineer in Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division, will add a vivid perspective by sharing that she once personally visited Dongtan while considering whether to live there.

While looking around the kitchen of a detached house in Dongtan 2 New Town, Lee Hye-jung says that whenever her husband Lee Hee-jun starts a new project, inviting fellow actors and directors over for meals has become a routine. She mentions that notable actors such as Son Suk-ku, Choi Woo-shik, and Song Joong-ki have all visited, and when Kim Sook asks, "What does Song Joong-ki like?" Lee Hye-jung replies, "I'm too shy to even look at him," drawing smiles. Lee Hyun-yi then teases her close friend after she keeps praising Song Joong-ki's looks in a dazed manner, sparking laughter.

Next, a study room for children that resembles the Starfield Library at COEX is unveiled. Lee Hye-jung is impressed by the space, which has low bookshelves at children's eye level filled with children's books, and higher shelves stocked with books for adults. When Lee Hye-jung says, "If you want children to read, you have to set an example, but that's not easy," Lee Hyun-yi agrees. She then makes everyone laugh by sharing a secret tip for getting children to read: pretend to read a book in front of them, while secretly using a phone behind it.

Meanwhile, the episode also introduces a detached house in Dongtan 2 New Town that was built directly by a semiconductor-industry couple after purchasing the land. The property, located near a lake park, is drawing interest for what it looks like.

The cast then visits a penthouse in Dongtan 1 New Town. It is just a five-minute walk from Samsung Electronics Hwaseong Campus, and the view through the windows offers a sweeping look at Dongtan at a glance. The home also features a versatile balcony and is said to be a rare listing, with only six units in the complex, raising expectations.

MBC's 'Where Is My Home' Dongtan New Town property tour episode airs today (27th) at 10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.