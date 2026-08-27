Park Myung-soo Dozes Off in a Train Aisle, Drawing Sympathy and Laughs... "Guys, Didn't You Book a First-Class Seat?"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Comedian Park Myung-soo was spotted on a train, drawing laughs.

On the 27th, Park Myung-soo shared a photo on his personal account along with the caption, "Guys, didn't you book a first-class seat?"

The photo showed Park Myung-soo trying to sleep while sitting on a folding chair set up in the train aisle. Wearing a red eye mask, he was seen sleeping upright, which caught attention. The sight of him dozing off in such a cramped and uncomfortable spot brought laughs.

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo has been actively appearing across a range of broadcasts and content, including KBS Cool FM's "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show" and the YouTube channels "Halmyungsoo" and "Ha-Wa-Soo."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.