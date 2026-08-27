Heo Kyung-hwan puts his missed chance at being a "You Quiz on the Block" assistant MC behind him... to host his first solo talk show

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Broadcaster Heo Kyung-hwan has become the MC of his first solo talk show since his debut.

Heo Kyung-hwan's first solo MC talk show, "Heo Kyung-hwan's Trendy Happiness Show" (hereinafter "Heo Kyung-hwan's Trend Show"), which will premiere on September 9 at 6 p.m. through the YouTube channel "ggzz," has unveiled its official poster.

"Heo Kyung-hwan's Trend Show" (produced by tcast and NYCC), newly launched by tcast E Channel, is a new-format talk program that breaks away from the usual talk show framework filled with grand stories about work, success and life. Instead, it explores the smallest details of stars' everyday lives and their unexpected habits. Under the reverse-concept idea of treating the world's most trivial first reveals as if they were the biggest news, the show asks questions no one has ever asked and uncovers guests' surprising charms.

In particular, Heo Kyung-hwan taking on the role of solo host draws attention. After once aiming for the assistant MC seat on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," he is now making a glamorous return with a solo talk show that bears his own name.

What Heo Kyung-hwan digs into is not the usual behind-the-scenes story. He builds conversations around ultra-light, everyday TMI, such as a guest's food delivery app order history or recent search terms for the lowest prices. With his trademark easygoing empathy and exaggerated reactions, he is expected to put guests at ease and draw out raw energy and laughter.

The released poster also fully captures the show's personality. Against a retro talk-show set with blue velvet curtains and a vintage TV, Heo Kyung-hwan, dressed in a white suit, spreads his arms wide and makes a playful expression. The poster also features a mini Heo Kyung-hwan and signature catchphrases such as "This whole thing is so unbalanced," "I'm doing Trend Show right now," and "Isn't this exactly the flavor?" adding to the program's lively wit and generating plenty of laughs. In particular, the phrase "Heo Kyung-hwan solo MC" appears on the TV screen, emphasizing that this is his first solo hosting project and raising expectations.

"Heo Kyung-hwan's Trend Show" begins by revealing related keywords before the guest appears, with Heo Kyung-hwan using them to guess the guest's identity. Once the guest comes on, the conversation expands topic by topic, starting from the first-revealed keywords. At the end of the talk show, Heo Kyung-hwan is set to create a custom catchphrase for each guest and present it on the spot, heightening curiosity about what perfectly fitting phrase the self-proclaimed hit catchphrase maker will come up with each week.

As a result, expectations are rising for "Heo Kyung-hwan's Trend Show," a new reverse-concept talk show created through a collaboration between tcast E Channel, which specializes in entertainment programs such as the "Brave Detectives" series, "Dolsing N Mosol," "When Our Kids Fall In Love," "Let's Go to the End! One-Person Tour," and "Ghost-Hunting Marines," and NYCC, a content production company led by Producer/Director Kim Na-yeon, who has planned and produced shows including "Dex's Fridge Interview" and "Young K's K Survival Story."

The first episode of "Heo Kyung-hwan's Trend Show" will be released on September 9 at 6 p.m. through the YouTube channel "ggzz," with new episodes to follow every Wednesday at 6 p.m. The guest lineup will be announced later.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.