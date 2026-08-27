Hwang Seok-jeong Reveals Family History: "I Didn't Speak to My Mother at All Until My Early 40s" ('Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Hwang Seok-jeong opens up about her family history.

On the 29th, MBN's 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night' will feature Im Hyun-sik, who rose to global scene-stealer status through director Na Hong-jin's film 'Hope,' along with Hwang Seok-jeong.

During the show, Hwang Seok-jeong shares a painful family story she had long kept to herself, leaving the set somber. Speaking about her mother, she said, "Our family was so poor, but she wanted to do music, so she was always first in her class." She explained that her mother was selected as a scholarship student in high school and even received a chance to study in the United States, but the opportunity was ultimately lost, and she lived with lingering resentment after never being able to pursue her dream. She also said, "My father was a child soldier in the KPA. During the war, he came down to the South, was captured, and could never return to his hometown," adding that her father had a natural gift for music and worked as a musician, but could not bring money home because of the lifestyle of musicians at the time.

Hwang Seok-jeong recalled that her mother, who had to support the family, took out her anger on them. She said, "From the age of three, I would have a fit whenever I saw my mother. I had a need to be loved, but it was never fulfilled." She added, "I didn't speak a single word to my mother until my early 40s," revealing the deep wounds she carried.

However, Hwang Seok-jeong, who now lives with her mother, said she rushed to bring her home after her mother, who had undergone back surgery, said she needed help with hospital bills. She added that they kept talking constantly in an effort to heal the emotions that had built up over the years. Hwang Seok-jeong's mother was so surprised that she told her, "A miracle happened to us," and their story of reconciliation, in which the two are now close like friends, draws curiosity.

Meanwhile, Im Hyun-sik and Hwang Seok-jeong drew attention by revealing a special commonality: they are both "true neighbor farmers" who run farms in the same neighborhood. In particular, Im Hyun-sik said, "I even raised dairy cows at one point," surprising everyone by explaining that he brought in seven calves and imported dairy cows, raised them, and supplied the milk he personally milked to a company.

Hwang Seok-jeong said, "I grow a variety of flowering and fragrant trees, including hydrangeas and roses," adding, "There isn't a single part of the farm that doesn't require my hands." She showed her side as a professional farmer, working on the farm for 10 hours a day. She also expressed concern over falling sales, saying, "Until the year before last, sales were fine, but they started to decline last year. This year, they're less than one-tenth of what they were last year," and added, "I wonder if that shows how difficult the economy is."

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-maker talk show 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night' is a new-format talk show that presents itself as offering "day and night, coolness and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.