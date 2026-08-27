"It Was Neither Favoritism Nor Abuse of Power": Park Soo-hong Opens Up, Saying, "It Was All Due to My Ignorance"

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[Sportschosun, Park Ah-ram] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong has once again apologized over the delay in departure that occurred when he reversed his decision to board a flight.

Earlier, a story spread online saying that Park Soo-hong's family had boarded a flight to Guam, but decided to get off when a child kept crying. The flight was then delayed for about an hour as they reboarded after the child stopped crying, sparking controversy. Some also raised suspicions that he may have received special treatment because he is a celebrity.

In response, Park Soo-hong issued an official apology through his personal account on the 26th. He explained that he decided to disembark because he was flustered by the child's crying, and that he had not realized reboarding could take a considerable amount of time because of security procedures and baggage handling.

He also repeatedly apologized to passengers and airline staff, saying the incident stemmed from his lack of understanding of airline procedures.

According to an OSEN report on the 27th, Park Soo-hong repeated the same position in a later phone call and bowed his head again. He said he had decided to get off because he was worried the child's crying might inconvenience other passengers, but admitted that he did not fully understand the process of unloading and reloading baggage.

Park Soo-hong reportedly said, "It was something that happened because I was ignorant," acknowledging that his judgment was wrong and expressing deep guilt for taking up passengers' valuable time. He also said he was sorry to the passengers who may have been inconvenienced by the child's crying on board, and maintained that there was no excuse even after issuing his apology.

Meanwhile, regarding the controversy, it has been reported that voluntarily getting off an aircraft is not prohibited by regulations. It has also been said that changing one's mind about disembarking before leaving the aircraft is possible under normal procedures, suggesting that the case was far from a special measure granted only to Park Soo-hong.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.