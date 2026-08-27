Park Han-byul Says Her 30s Were the Worst Time in Her Life, Possibly Due to Her Husband's Burning Sun Scandal

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Park Han-byul visited a fortune teller.

On the 26th, a video titled "What Will Happen to My Career From Here...? Park Han-byul Gets Her Fortune Read" was uploaded to Park Han-byul's YouTube channel.

Park Han-byul said she went to get her fortune read because "I have started working more actively, my film is going to be released, and I am also curious about what will happen with YouTube." The fortune teller said about her chart, "It is specially suited for an entertainer," adding, "You shine brightly when you show yourself to the public." Park Han-byul then confessed, "I have had my fortune read several times before, and it always said my 30s would be the worst period of my life." The fortune teller replied, "The bad flow of luck has mostly passed. You are now at the end of a major luck cycle," and said that after her birthday this year, she would be entering a new cycle.

The fortune teller also warned, "One thing to watch out for is that as my activity level increases, fatigue may build up a lot in terms of health, so I may end up relying on energy supplements or herbal tonics. If I am active myself, my body will get extremely tired."

Park Han-byul also had her tarot cards read. Looking at her cards, the fortune teller said, "There was a period when you were tied down for a while, but right now, doing broadcasting work to some extent is financially helpful. Even if it is not a huge success, you will achieve modest results within a year. New projects and activities will keep coming in, and public reaction will be positive. However, what you need to pay attention to is gossip. You should handle any rumors with a soft and flexible approach."

Meanwhile, Park Han-byul halted her acting career in 2019 after her husband was named as one of the key figures in the Burning Sun scandal. Her husband, former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In-seok, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison, suspended for three years, on charges including arranging prostitution and embezzlement in the course of duty.

After living on Jeju Island and running a cafe, Park Han-byul returned to broadcasting last year through TV Chosun's "With Father and Me." Following her variety show appearance, she has also wrapped up filming for the movie "Karma," setting the stage for a return to the big screen.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.