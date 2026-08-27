"I'm Changing to Survive" Kian84 Has Become More Social... and His Housekeeping Skills Have Changed Too ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Kian84 is drawing attention with his noticeably improved housekeeping skills.

On the 28th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" (directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon, and Kim Gyu-ri) will reveal a day in the life of Kian84, who has been reborn as "Cooking84."

From early in the morning, Kian84 buys fresh ingredients, fills his refrigerator, and immerses himself in cooking. In the past, he used to freeze delivery food to get by, but now he says, "These days, I cook for myself," showing confidence in his cooking. His pride in cooking has already soared after he shed the label of "weird-food84" with an unexpected cooking skill in front of SHINee's Choi Min-ho and Bae Na-ra, members of the "Not_found" crew.

In the released photos, the current status of Kian84's "tangerine-infused liquor(?)" from 2023, made with his outlandish recipe and personal touch, catches the eye. After tasting the "tangerine-infused liquor(?)" he had lived with for three years, Kian84 is said to take extraordinary measures(?), heightening curiosity.

Kian84 also says, "I've gotten hooked on 'this.' I put 'this' in every dish and ate it that way," as he takes on making pickles using "this." Unlike in the past, when he cooked on impulse, Kian84 now even looks up recipe videos and focuses on making the soy sauce for the pickles. He carefully washes the ingredients and does not forget to sterilize the glass jars for storing the pickles. Kian84 says he will give the pickles he made as a gift to someone, raising curiosity about who will receive his homemade pickles.

He also sets a table of home-cooked dishes made with his own hands, and his upgraded housekeeping skills leave everyone stunned. The program will then show Kian84's improved self-grooming routine. Using hairdressing scissors instead of kitchen scissors, he shows off professional and quick hand movements. From cooking to grooming, Kian84 explains, "I think I'm changing like this just to survive."

Viewers can check out the cooking skills and changed daily life of Kian84, who has truly been reborn as "Cooking84," on MBC's "I Live Alone" airing at 11:10 p.m. on the 28th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.