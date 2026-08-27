Where Did the 'Paper Doll' Hwang Kwang-hee Go? Sleeveless Top Reveals Surprising Arm Muscles

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Hwang Kwang-hee, a broadcaster and former member of ZE:A, showed off a noticeably more toned physique.

On the 27th, Hwang Kwang-hee posted several recent photos on his social media without any explanation.

In the photos, Hwang Kwang-hee is enjoying a relaxed time in San Diego, California. He is seen walking down the street with palm trees in the background and also enjoying a trip to an amusement park.

What stood out most was how much his body has changed. Long known for his slim build, Hwang Kwang-hee wore a sleeveless T-shirt that highlighted his more defined arms.

In particular, a selfie taken in front of a mirror with his phone captured his lean, well-defined arms and shoulders. Unlike his earlier image, which emphasized his slender frame, his upper body now appears more muscular, suggesting he has been working out steadily.

The change was also striking in a full-body photo taken outdoors. Wearing a sleeveless T-shirt, jeans, a hat, and sunglasses for a casual travel look, he naturally revealed his arm muscles and gave off a healthier impression than before.

Even in a rear shot taken at the amusement park, where he was holding a large stuffed doll, his more solid arm line stood out. Given that Hwang Kwang-hee once drew laughs on television for his especially thin limbs and lean figure, his changed physique is drawing even more attention.

The reason his new look is attracting so much attention is that his longtime nickname was once "paper doll." During his appearance on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Infinite Challenge," his thin body and weak stamina earned him nicknames such as "paper doll," "scarecrow," and "stick figure" from the other cast members. In particular, after Yoo Jae-suk said of Hwang Kwang-hee, who could not exert much strength, "He is a paper doll," the nickname became one of his signature variety-show identities.

Meanwhile, Hwang Kwang-hee debuted in 2010 as a member of ZE:A and has since remained active as a broadcaster across variety shows and web content.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.