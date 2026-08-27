HARU Tops the August Gen-Z Star Category with 38.78% of the Vote, Edging Out Kim Da-hyun to Claim First Title

Source: HARU's Instagram

Singer HARU has taken the top spot in the August Gen-Z Star category of the Blue Dragon Ranking.

In the Blue Dragon Ranking Gen-Z Star vote, which ended on the 24th, HARU secured first place with 38.78% of the vote after a fierce contest.

Kim Da-hyun mounted a strong late challenge with 28.51% support, but fell short of HARU's fan power and finished second.

The final top rankings for the August Blue Dragon Ranking, where HARU claimed his first title, were: 1st HARU with 38.78%, 2nd Kim Da-hyun with 28.51%, 3rd Hwang Min-woo with 7.85%, 4th Hwang Min-ho with 7.01%, and 5th Jeong Dong-won with 6.22%.

HARU made his debut in the music industry in April 2024 as a member of the group ANEX, and later shifted fully into trot as a solo singer with the digital singles "Charcoal Lump" and "Between You, Me, and the Night" released in October of the same year.

Building his skills on a strong vocal ability and deep emotion, he made a lasting impression as the youngest-ever grand champion on KBS1's "Morning Madang Challenge! Dream Stage," firmly establishing himself as a major prospect in the trot scene.

After finishing second in the July Gen-Z Star category of the Blue Dragon Ranking and signaling a steep rise, HARU finally reached No. 1 in August, cementing his status as a leading next-generation Gen-Z representative.

With the support of many fans, HARU's rise after winning a Blue Dragon Ranking title is drawing attention.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, and CelebChamp. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects trendsetting stars through semiannual awards. Trophy prizes are given to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months, in the categories of male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.