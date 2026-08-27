Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu, Average Age 56.5, Become the Oldest Audience Members at WATERBOMB... 'Culture Shock' After Water Gun Attack ('My Genie Secretary')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu are hit with a barrage of water guns at WATERBOMB and experience a "culture shock."

The first episode of SBS's Friday variety show "My Genie Secretary," which airs on the 28th, will reveal the behind-the-scenes story of BIBI's tense WATERBOMB performance after she ranked No. 1 in "2026 WATERBOMB buzz."

BIBI, who appears as the "my star," is known as the original WATERBOMB goddess representing Korea's hottest summer festival. She drew huge attention this year with a surprise performance that stunned everyone. Unlike her dazzling presence on stage, BIBI kept stretching to loosen up her stiff body before the show. She was even seen trembling, and an intense sense of tension filled the backstage area.

Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu, who rushed to WATERBOMB for the first time in more than 50 years of life to support BIBI's performance, were overwhelmed by the heat and energy of the crowd as soon as they entered the venue.

The two moved directly into the audience section to monitor BIBI's stage. As soon as they stepped in, they were met with a barrage of water guns from Generation MZ fans and said they experienced a culture shock. They reportedly felt the intense atmosphere that makes WATERBOMB unique as they took the unexpected water attack head-on.

The behind-the-scenes story of BIBI's WATERBOMB performance, as hot as the summer heat itself, and Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu's first-ever visit to WATERBOMB, with an average age of 56.5, will be revealed on SBS's "My Genie Secretary," which premieres at 11:10 p.m. on Friday, the 28th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.