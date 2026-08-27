BigBang's Taeyang Tries to Apply for a YG PR Team Job, Only to Face an Unexpected Snub... His Clueless Charm Goes Viral

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] BigBang's Taeyang left a comment on a YG Entertainment recruitment post as if he were a job applicant, only to run into an unexpected situation: because he did not follow the account, he could not even receive the job announcement.

Recently, a social networking service channel that shares entertainment industry job openings posted a recruitment notice for an artist PR staff position at YG Entertainment. The post included details on the job duties, qualifications, and preferred requirements. The channel operator told users who wanted more information, "Leave the word 'announcement' in the comments, and I will send you the job link via direct message."

Among the many comments from job seekers, one unexpected name appeared. Taeyang, who debuted with BigBang at YG and has spent 20 years as a top-tier singer, personally left the two characters for "announcement." Taeyang's sudden appearance drew a witty response from the channel operator as well. The operator replied, "Sorry, but you have to follow us for us to send it," applying the same rule to Taeyang without exception. That made the situation even funnier, as YG's representative artist ended up asking for a job posting like an ordinary applicant, only to be blocked by the follow requirement and miss out on the link.

Netizens who saw the post reacted with comments such as, "Is Taeyang preparing for a side hustle too?", "What are you doing here in the middle of a world tour?", "The artist who is supposed to be promoted applied directly," "I had to rub my eyes," and "Taeyang has to follow first too."

Taeyang debuted in 2006 with BigBang alongside G-Dragon and Daesung, and went on to establish himself as one of K-pop's defining artists with hits such as "Lies," "Last Farewell," "Haru Haru," "Fantastic Baby," and "Bang Bang Bang."

He has also been busy recently with activities marking BigBang's 20th debut anniversary. BigBang released its new song "BiiiG" on the 19th, the group's first in about four years and four months. The track quickly topped major domestic streaming charts and also ranked No. 1 in 24 regions on the iTunes Song Chart. From the 21st to the 23rd, the group kicked off its 20th-anniversary world tour with "BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR XX: COSMOS IN GOYANG" at Goyang Stadium.

Meanwhile, following the Goyang concert, BigBang is scheduled to hold a total of 33 shows in 19 cities across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.