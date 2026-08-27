YEPPI YEPPI Shows Off a Bold, Slim Bikini Look... Her Free-Spirited Charm Shines

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer YEPPI YEPPI enjoyed a relaxed time in Los Angeles and showed off her free-spirited charm.

On the 27th, YEPPI YEPPI posted several photos taken in the United States on her SNS, along with a short message that read, "See you again, LA ♡".

The released photos show YEPPI YEPPI relaxing against an exotic backdrop. In particular, she paired a green bikini with a colorful striped skirt, creating a distinctive vacation look of her own.

Posing at the edge of a pool, YEPPI YEPPI gave off a natural and unadorned vibe. In another shot, she wore sunglasses and drank coffee in the pool, adding to the laid-back mood. Her toned, lean figure and healthy look also drew attention.

In another photo, she sat on a terrace in a comfortable sleeveless top and check-patterned bottoms while enjoying coffee. It offered a glimpse of YEPPI YEPPI's down-to-earth daily life, which contrasted with her powerful stage presence.

Earlier, YEPPI YEPPI shared the photos and documented her time in Los Angeles with captions such as "My favorite place," "My favorite sunset," "This is just kind of...," "Coffee in my favorite water," and "My favorite time."

At the end, she left a witty farewell using LA in the phrase "See you again, LA ♡," expressing her wish to return.

Meanwhile, Mamamoo, the group YEPPI YEPPI belongs to, is currently on its world tour, "MAMAMOO 2026 WORLD TOUR [4WARD]." Mamamoo performed at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the 25th local time and met with local fans. After the Los Angeles show, the group will continue its North American tour with stops in San Jose on the 27th and Kent on the 30th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.