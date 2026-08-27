Park Ji-hu Takes No. 1 in August Male Singer Category, Overtaking Choi Su-ho

Source: Park Ji-hu's Instagram

Singer Park Ji-hu claimed first place in the Blue Dragon Ranking's August male singer category after a close battle.

In the August voting for the Blue Dragon Ranking, which ended on the 24th, Park Ji-hu topped the male singer category with 24.79% of the vote.

Choi Su-ho, who had shown strong momentum by winning the trophy in the first-half roundup, kept pushing for a comeback until the end but had to settle for second place.

In this August vote, Choi Su-ho, the first-half champion, along with Son Bin-a and Park Seo Jin, challenged for the top spot, and the race remained fiercely contested until the very end.

Although top singers aimed for a dramatic comeback, they lacked the late surge needed to catch Park Ji-hu.

Backed by overwhelming support from a solid fan base, Park Ji-hu secured first place and became the new holder of the throne.

The final top rankings in this Blue Dragon Ranking showdown were Park Ji-hu in first place with 24.79%, Choi Su-ho in second with 18.83%, Son Bin-a in third with 18.41%, Park Seo Jin in fourth with 17.33%, and Seongri in fifth with 5.02%.

Park Ji-hu, who made a strong impression on the public with his expressive tone and outstanding vocals after placing in the TOP9 of TV Chosun's 'Mr. Trot 3,' later launched his official music career with the release of his debut single 'Dye.'

He then showcased his musical talent and deep emotion as a singer-songwriter by presenting his new song 'Blurred Face,' which he co-wrote and co-composed.

As Park Ji-hu continues to strengthen his position as an 'emotional vocalist' through a wide range of performances and broadcasts, fans are eager to see what dazzling achievements he will deliver next.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects trendsetting stars through semiannual awards. Trophy are presented to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months, in the male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer categories.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.