Kwon Sang-woo Denied Entry at a Famous U.S. Clothing Store: "They Didn't Recognize an Asian Star"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Kwon Sang-woo suffered an unexpected humiliation after being denied entry at a famous clothing store in the United States.

On the 26th, Son Tae-young's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled, "The reason Kwon Sang-woo was denied entry after going to buy clothes."

Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo were out on a date in New York. Kwon headed out to shop for a brand he has always liked. When he arrived at the store, he said, "This is my favorite brand," showing his excitement.

But an unexpected situation unfolded. Kwon was not allowed into the store because closing time was just around the corner.

Son explained what happened at the time, saying, "We got there, and there were 10 minutes left until closing, but they wouldn't let us in." She added, "We told them we came all the way from New Jersey and could choose something in 10 minutes, but they still said no. They didn't recognize an Asian star," comforting Kwon, who had been turned away.

Kwon also could not hide his disappointment. He left with a dejected look, saying, "I got turned away. I said I could buy something in five minutes since they were closing in 10, but they said no. Let's go."

The two later went to a cafe. But Kwon's shopping disappointment followed him there as well. Sitting at the cafe with a troubled expression, he looked completely deflated.

To make matters worse, the cafe was also close to its closing time. Son said, "They told us this place closes in two minutes, so we can't sit down and eat here," and they ended up taking their drinks to go.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.