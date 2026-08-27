Son Ye-jin Holds a Pipe in a Jeogori, Exudes a Seductive Aura in a Historical Drama for the First Time in 24 Years ('The Scandal')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Character stills from 'The Scandal' featuring Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana have been released.

The Netflix series 'The Scandal' has drawn attention with the release of three distinct character stills, showcasing the captivating ensemble of actors who bring depth to a classic story. The series follows the bold and dangerous love wager between Lady Jo, a woman of extraordinary talent trapped by the limits placed on women in the Joseon dynasty, and Jo Won, Joseon's greatest flirt. It also tells the story of Hee-yeon, a woman caught up in their wager.

Son Ye-jin takes on the role of Lady Jo, who proposes the secret wager, and delivers a powerful performance in her first historical drama in 24 years. Lady Jo is a woman of exceptional ability, but she lives with dreams and desires she could never fulfill, buried deep in her heart under the constraints of an era in which women could do nothing. Her image, with her hair down, wearing a jeogori and holding a pipe, stands in striking contrast to that of a proper noblewoman. With her nuanced acting, Son Ye-jin is expected to portray everything from Lady Jo's seductive side to her strategic mind. Expectations are high for how this character, who has long concealed her desires in the face of harsh reality, will be brought to life through Son Ye-jin.

Ji Chang-wook takes on the role of Jo Won, Joseon's greatest flirt, and shows a new side of himself. Jo Won is a talented man from a prestigious family with striking looks, but after losing touch with Lady Jo, his childhood pen pal and cousin with whom he once exchanged heartfelt letters, he begins living only for pleasure and amusement. Years later, when he receives a letter from Lady Jo again, he enters a dangerous wager to get what he has long wanted. Attention is focused on whether Jo Won will be able to obtain what he desires. Ji Chang-wook is expected to heighten the drama by portraying a wide emotional range, from a madman consumed by impossible desire to a free-spirited charm and a deep, hidden affection.

Nana plays the widowed Hee-yeon and delicately reveals the character's inner world through a layered performance. Hee-yeon lost her husband before the wedding ceremony and was never even allowed to live her own life because she was expected to preserve her chastity. Viewers are curious to see whether Hee-yeon, who had given up on everything, can push away Jo Won as he keeps trying to enter her life, and what changes she will undergo after suddenly becoming the subject of the wager between Lady Jo and Jo Won. Making her historical drama debut through 'The Scandal,' Nana is expected to show a fresh charm with a completely different image from what she has presented before, while also portraying Hee-yeon's transformation with subtlety.

The released stills show Lady Jo, Jo Won, and Hee-yeon all writing or reading letters, raising curiosity about what kind of correspondence they will exchange and how their relationships will change. Director Jeong Ji-woo said of the three characters involved in the bold and dangerous love wager, "All three have a wide gap between the self they reveal and the self they hide. The push and pull of the psychological tension among them, as they are exposed or caught peeking, will create the key points of interest." His remarks add to the intrigue surrounding their precarious relationships.

A classic story newly reimagined through a modern lens, immersive Korean-style mise-en-scène, the ensemble chemistry of Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana, and Jeong Ji-woo's direction that delicately captures the characters' desires are all building anticipation for 'The Scandal,' which will be released exclusively on Netflix on Friday, September 18.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.