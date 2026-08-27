"He Gave Up His Final Leave Before Discharge..." SHINee's Choi Min-ho Named Ambassador for Korean War Remains Recovery Campaign

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] SHINee member Choi Min-ho will serve as a spokesperson for the recovery and identification of remains of soldiers killed in the Korean War.

The Ministry of National Defense’s Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification announced on the 27th that it had selected Choi as its new ambassador.

Choi attended the appointment ceremony held that day at Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, Seoul. He paid tribute at the memorial tower and then visited the identification center, where he was briefed on the progress and significance of the Korean War remains recovery project.

Going forward, Choi plans to take part in various events organized by the agency and also support efforts to promote the Korean War remains recovery project by using his own talents.

Choi also has a strong connection to military service. He enlisted voluntarily in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps in 2019 and drew attention for his diligent service, including giving up his final leave before discharge to take part in a military exercise.

Regarding his appointment as ambassador, Choi said he has kept his experiences in the military as good memories and expressed his determination to carry out the role with a sense of responsibility, as he joins a meaningful project that brings home those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Meanwhile, previous ambassadors for the agency have included professor Kyoungduk Seo, Park Ha-sun, Shin Goo, the late Song Hae, BTS RM, and Tae-Sung Choi.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.