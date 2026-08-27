Will Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee Become a Real Couple? He Confesses, "Let's Date Officially," Then Introduces Her to Friends ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Yo-han showed how his relationship with Oh Yeon-hee is deepening after making a direct confession and formally introducing her to his acquaintances.

On the episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 28th, Kim Yo-han visits the volleyball team at his alma mater, Inha University, and formally introduces Oh Yeon-hee not only to the players, who are his juniors, but also to a close coach friend.

Earlier, Kim Yo-han gave Oh Yeon-hee, with whom he had been enjoying a budding romance, a necklace and confessed, "I want to get to know you while dating officially." That day, he waits for Oh Yeon-hee's answer while also planning a special date to win her heart. He takes her to the volleyball court at Inha University, his alma mater, and gives her a one-on-one volleyball lesson. In the sweet atmosphere, the two meet and greet the volleyball players who are Kim Yo-han's juniors, along with the coach who teaches them. At that moment, the junior players jokingly ask, "When was your first kiss?" and a flustered Kim Yo-han surprises everyone with an unusually absurd answer.

Watching from the studio, "principal" Lee Seung Chul and "discipline teacher" Tak Jae-hoon urgently try to keep him quiet, saying, "Don't act up. Just stay still..." Junhyun Cho, the younger half of the judo twins making his first appearance as a new student, also shows what he calls well-founded confidence, saying, "I'd be better." Even Kim Yo-han himself admits, "Junhyun Cho is better," and curiosity is mounting over the answer that caused such a stir on set.

Meanwhile, Kim Yo-han rents a cooking studio and treats Oh Yeon-hee to a private "Yomakase" made just for her. While personally making tteokbokki, her favorite food, he delivers a powerful flirting spike. But the sweet mood does not last long. Oh Yeon-hee carefully confesses, "I'm starting a new project soon, and there will be a kiss scene," freezing the atmosphere. With his arms crossed and a serious expression, Kim Yo-han then says a few words, drawing intense attention to how he really reacted to Oh Yeon-hee.

Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee's heart-fluttering campus date can be seen on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 28th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.