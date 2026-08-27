"She Looks Like a Skeleton in a Science Lab": Red Velvet's Wendy Faces Excessive Mockery Over Her Very Thin Figure as Agency Says It Will Respond Strongly

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Red Velvet's Wendy has recently become a hot topic online after her latest stage appearance. While many fans have expressed concern over her noticeably slim figure, unverified speculation and harsh comments about her body have also surfaced, fueling controversy.

Photos and videos of Wendy performing at Red Velvet's fan concert have spread quickly across online communities and social networking services.

Red Velvet held its fan concert, "A Day in Red & Velvet," at Hwajeong Tiger Dome on Korea University’s Seoul Campus from the 31st of last month to the 2nd of this month. Wendy performed songs including "Bad Boy" and "Bulldozer" while wearing black fitted bottoms and a sleeveless sheer top.

After the concert, fan-shot videos drew attention to how much thinner Wendy appeared than before. Her slender arms, waist, and overall frame stood out even more because of the tight stage outfit.

Some internet users reacted by saying, "If she looks that thin on camera, how thin must she be in real life?" "I hope she takes care of her health," and "I’m worried she may be sick."

Fans also voiced their support. They said, "Forget about weight and just focus on your health," "I’ll support you no matter what you look like," "Health comes first," and "I hope you’re always happy and healthy," expressing both concern and affection for Wendy.

However, there has been no confirmation that Wendy is experiencing any health problems. It is also difficult to determine the reason for any weight change or her health condition from photos or short videos alone. Stage lighting, camera angles, and tight clothing can all make a body appear slimmer than it really is.

The controversy grew further when some internet users speculated about Wendy’s hip line and suggested that she may have worn a certain type of shaping garment. That, too, cannot be confirmed from photos and videos alone. Since clothing cut and material, movement, and camera angles can all affect how a body silhouette appears, caution is needed before jumping to conclusions.

The problem is that the discussion has gone beyond health concerns, with malicious comments directly mocking Wendy’s appearance and body shape.

Some internet users hurled crude remarks about Wendy’s thin figure, saying, "It looks bizarre," "It’s like a skeleton from a science lab moving around," and "She’s too thin to look good." Comments that singled out specific parts of her body for ridicule also drew backlash from fans.

In response, ASND said on the 19th, "Malicious criticism and disparagement targeting the artist’s appearance and body, as well as sexually objectifying posts and comments, including sexual harassment, have continued to be identified recently."

The agency added that sexual remarks and criticism about specific body parts, mockery of appearance and physique, and the malicious spread of false information all constitute clear defamation. It stressed that "all acts that violate the artist’s dignity and rights cannot be seen as mere opinions or freedom of expression." The agency said it will respond actively regardless of the severity of the case.

In the end, Wendy’s change in body shape has indeed raised concern among fans, but expanding that into unverified claims about health problems or body modification is another matter. As concern continues, voices are also growing louder that excessive body commentary disguised as "worry" must stop.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet, the group Wendy belongs to, released its summer mini album, "Velvet Summer," on the 3rd. The group is also showcasing its 12th-year teamwork and daily life through the reality entertainment program "Level Up Project Season 6."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.