Yeo Esther reportedly bought a house for her housekeeper... and gave a large wedding gift to a company employee, who said, "I can never quit my job for the rest of my life"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] A generous story about doctor Yeo Esther has been revealed.

On the 27th, a video titled "Why did Yeo Esther, who said she spent tens of billions of won only on treating depression, suddenly improve?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Class A Jang Young-ran.'

Jang Young-ran visited Yeo Esther's company. Before meeting Yeo Esther, she toured the office and met the employees first. Referring to a recent story that Yeo Esther had bought a house in Gangnam for a housekeeper who had worked for her for more than 10 years, Jang Young-ran asked, "Who here has received a house from her?" When no one answered, she joked, "No one has, right? It's all hype. We need to expose these things."

Jang Young-ran asked the head of the department, "Is there anything you want from the company?" The executive gave an unexpected answer, saying, "I just want the doctor to stay healthy." Surprised, Jang Young-ran said, "How can such loyalty be possible?" and asked, "Has anything material ever moved you?" The executive then revealed in a whisper that she had recently gotten married and received such a large wedding gift that "I can never quit my job for the rest of my life." After hearing the amount Yeo Esther had given, Jang Young-ran was stunned and said, "She really goes all in at once."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.