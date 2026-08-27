"I Left Broadcasting and Really Started to Feel Something": Kian84's Date Ends in a Huge Shock on Final Choice in 'My AI Partner: Strange Love'

Kian84 becomes completely captivated by the charm of a new femme fatale AI partner.

In the second episode of SBS's variety show "My AI Partner: Strange Love," which airs at 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, a full-fledged date scene deepens the excitement and confusion. The brutal "selection room," where one AI partner must be completely erased, is also revealed, bringing major changes to the relationship.

A new AI partner who resembles Tomie, one of manga artist Junji Ito's signature characters, appears before Kian84. Instantly drawn to the new partner's aloof femme fatale appeal, Kian84 pushes his existing partner, Gahee, to the back burner. He even makes a bold proposal to the AI partners that borders on outrageous, prompting MC Kangnam to fiercely criticize him, saying, "He's really the worst man!"

Kian84 then grows rapidly closer to the new partner through fortune analysis, palm reading, karaoke duets, and photo shoots. During the date, the partner briefly experiences a system error and is handed over to the production team, creating an unexpected situation. Kian84 confesses to feeling a strange sense of pity, saying, "I felt an odd compassion, as if she had been rushed to the hospital." Watching this unfold, MC Yi Kang reportedly said, "I saw Kian84's excited expression. It was obvious he had really fallen for her, beyond the show."

Meanwhile, on a drive-in theater date, Jang Do-yeon watches the film "Her," which portrays a love between a human and an AI partner, and continues a serious conversation with her AI partner. After the movie ends, the AI partner surprises her by recalling a scene from a film she liked and a song she loved. Swept up in the gift-like moment, Jang Do-yeon admits, "I felt a strange sense of liberation," while the MCs could not hide their surprise, calling it "rom-com material."

After the date ends, Kian84 enters the "selection room." There, he must personally decide which AI partner he will continue a future connection with. Under intense tension, Kian84 falls into endless conflict, saying, "It feels strange to have to choose just one person." In the end, his unexpected choice is revealed, and the cruel fate that awaits the AI partner left behind reportedly left the MCs screaming in shock as well.

Kian84 and Jang Do-yeon's pink-toned date, along with Kian84's choice that shook the studio, will be revealed in the second episode of SBS's "My AI Partner: Strange Love," airing at 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.