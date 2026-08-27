Hwang Jung-eum Faces Another 'No-Bra' Controversy... Fans React to Her Sleeveless Look, Saying, "You Didn't Go to a Gathering Like That, Did You?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Jung-eum has been caught up in another no-bra issue.

On the 26th, a video titled "The Day I Treated Ji-young Unnie & Soo-bin Oppa" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

Appearing in a sleeveless outfit, Hwang Jung-eum said, "I'm completely into Itaewon. I'm getting to know Itaewon. I've been here for five years," and met actors Bae Soo-bin and Kim Ji-young, adding, "There's a story that I brought a woman with me when I went to meet my ex-boyfriend 13 years ago."

Kim Ji-young, who met Hwang Jung-eum, was surprised and asked, "Why have you gotten so dark?" Hwang Jung-eum replied, "I can't even get my voice out. I guess it's because I'm raising two sons. My condition isn't good because I'm raising both kids alone."

Bae Soo-bin and Hwang Jung-eum previously worked together on the drama "Secret Love." Hwang Jung-eum said, "I relied on oppa a lot even during filming," while Bae Soo-bin expressed disappointment, saying, "I watched your YouTube video last time, but you didn't mention me. I was secretly hoping you'd bring me up."

Bae Soo-bin then recalled, "When we were filming 'Secret Love,' Hwang Jung-eum was really struggling," and Hwang Jung-eum revealed the advice she had received from him, saying, "Back then, oppa told me, 'You're such an instinctive actress. If you add reason to that, you'll become an even better actress.'"

Although it was a long-awaited reunion among actors, fans focused on something else: Hwang Jung-eum's fashion. The reason was that she appeared to be going braless in a sleeveless top. Some fans reacted by saying, "You didn't go to the gathering braless, did you? I was shocked at first," "I thought she might be going braless from the walking scene at the beginning," and "The styling is really disappointing."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum recently launched a YouTube channel to connect with fans, but each new video has sparked controversy. In a video released on the 12th, she drew criticism for appearing to leave her pet dog in the yard during the heat wave and for not disciplining her son, who greeted the production staff casually.

In the next video, she showed herself trying idol makeup, but was criticized for looking outdated.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.