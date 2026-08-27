Sunwoo Yong-yeo Says Her Imported Car Was Stolen: "The Suspect Was Caught After I Bought a New One"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Sunwoo Yong-yeo said her imported car was stolen.

On the 27th, a YouTube Shorts video titled "The Shocking Ending of 82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-yeo, Whose Imported Car Was Stolen" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Sunwoo Yong-yeo in Full Bloom."

Sunwoo Yong-yeo recounted the history of her cars and said, "As soon as I came to Korea, I bought a BMW. Yeon-jae told me to buy a BMW. I kept driving that car. I kept driving BMWs, changing them one after another," adding that she had driven BMWs for more than 30 years.

She also surprised viewers by saying, "I think I changed cars four times. The reason I changed it for the fourth time was that when I woke up one morning and came outside, my car was gone." Sunwoo Yong-yeo explained, "I told the security guard, but he didn't know anything, and nobody knew. So I had no choice but to buy another car. But later, they caught the guy." She added, "When I asked how they took the car, they said that back then, people would leave the key in the front door and go inside. I had left it there and gone in without taking it out. They pulled it out and took the car among themselves." She said the car had been stolen from a set of keys. Sunwoo Yong-yeo added, "I had already bought a new car. I sold the old one again after it was found."

She also shared episodes from her time behind the wheel. Sunwoo Yong-yeo said, "There were so few cars back then, so I could drive around freely. There were no tinted windows, so everyone could see inside. That meant men kept staring at me. Since I was doing historical dramas, I had my hair braided and wore a hanbok, and one man was looking at me while driving and crashed into another car." She laughed and said, "So I got out and said, 'This man hit a car while looking at me, so please forgive him,' and he just told me to go on. That worked back then."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.