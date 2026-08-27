Kim Jae-joong, Even While Living in a Tokyo Mansion With an Elevator Inside, Is a Frugal Man Who Hunts for Supermarket Sales

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Kim Jae-joong will reveal his home in Tokyo, Japan, for the first time in 23 years since his debut on Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.

The frugal lifestyle of the 'stingy Jae-joong,' which contrasts sharply with the luxurious spaces of a top star, will also be unveiled.

On the KBS 2TV program Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday the 27th, the story of K-pop idol legend Kim Jae-joong's activities in Japan will be revealed.

Although he is a top star loved across South Korea, Japan, and Asia, Kim Jae-joong's diligent and thrifty daily life is expected to bring cheerful laughter to viewers on Thursday evening.

In the video shown that day, Kim Jae-joong warmly welcomed the Fun-Staurant production team to Tokyo, Japan. He then opened up his Tokyo house, where he has been living while working in Japan, for the first time in 23 years since his debut.

Above all, the spacious kitchen, perfectly suited to Kim Jae-joong, who loves cooking, immediately caught everyone's attention.

The refrigerator that was later revealed contained not only kimchi that Kim Jae-joong had made himself, but also various Korean seasonings such as red pepper powder and neatly prepared frozen ingredients.

Kim Jae-joong explained why he has no choice but to make his own kimchi, saying, "I always make and eat kimchi myself, even in Japan."

After hearing that, the Fun-Staurant cast reportedly marveled at him, saying, "He's really frugal" and "He's great at managing a household." What is the reason Kim Jae-joong makes his own kimchi even in Japan?

A little later, Kim Jae-joong returned carrying a supermarket sale flyer and bags full of ingredients he had bought on sale.

He excitedly listed the prices of each bargain ingredient he had scored and proudly declared his spirit of thrift. In one corner of the kitchen, he was also seen growing leftover vegetables such as enoki mushrooms and onions in water instead of throwing them away. The cast of Fun-Staurant reportedly applauded with both hands at the sight of a kitchen that fully showcased the essence of 'stingy Jae-joong.'

Kim Jae-joong then showed off the home-cooked meals he usually makes for himself in Japan, true to his nickname, 'stingy Jae-joong.' From an easy shredded radish salad made by laying out kimchi-making plastic in his luxury home, to a summer noodle dish enjoyed for 3,000 won and a single-person meal for 4,000 won, his thrifty life in Japan can be seen on KBS 2TV's Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.