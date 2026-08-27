Yayoi Kusama, known for her nude body and polka dots, dies at 97

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Yayoi Kusama, one of Japan's most celebrated contemporary artists, has died at the age of 97.

According to reports in Japanese media on the 27th, Kusama died on the 14th at a hospital in Tokyo from multiple organ failure.

Born in 1929 in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, Kusama rose to global fame for works that used striking colors and repetitive patterns. She built a distinctive artistic universe by incorporating countless dots and net-like forms into her art. Among her best-known works is a large pumpkin object marked with her signature polka dots.

The dots and net patterns that recur throughout her work are said to have stemmed from hallucinations she experienced since childhood. Kusama transformed those experiences into artistic expression and worked across a wide range of fields, including painting, sculpture, installation, and performance.

She moved to the United States in 1957 and continued creating art in New York for about 16 years. During that time, she drew attention from the art world with bold street performances, including painting dots on naked bodies, and earned the nickname "Queen of Happenings."

After returning to Japan in 1973, she continued to present works built around her signature patterns. In 1993, she appeared alone as the artist representing the Japan Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, and later solidified her standing as a global artist through major retrospective exhibitions at leading museums in Europe and the United States.

Large retrospective exhibitions were also held in Europe and the United States in 2011 and 2012, and her collaboration with French luxury brand Louis Vuitton helped make her name widely known to the public.

In 2017, the Yayoi Kusama Museum opened in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Kusama continued her prolific creative work there, unveiling new pieces based at the museum until the end of her life.

In recognition of her artistic achievements, she received the Order of Arts and Letters in 2003 and was named a Person of Cultural Merit in 2009. She was later awarded the Order of Culture in 2016.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.