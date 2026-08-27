Judge’s Remarks at Nam Kyung-ju Trial Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Student Spark Controversy: “It’s Fine to Do a Musical”

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Controversy is growing after it was revealed that the presiding judge at the first pretrial hearing for musical actor Nam Kyung-ju, who has been indicted on charges of sexual intercourse with a person under his supervision involving a student, made remarks such as, "It’s fine to do a musical" and "Would it be okay to appear on television?"

On the morning of the 26th, Criminal Division 29 of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Presiding Judge Eom Ki-pyo, held the first pretrial hearing for Nam Kyung-ju, who has been charged with sexual intercourse with a person under his supervision. Nam did not appear in court that day, as defendants are not required to attend pretrial hearings.

Nam’s side said that it wanted a Korean Jury Trial.

Nam’s lawyer said, "This case is not a typical case of threats or coercion. The key issue is whether the defendant held a supervisory position over the victim," adding, "We plan to focus our arguments on the relationship between the two and on what specific influence the defendant had over the victim." The lawyer then explained that they requested a Korean Jury Trial because they wanted "a judgment that aligns with common sense."

The victim, identified as student A, expressed concern. A lawyer for A said, "It appears the defendant is trying to avoid a judge’s decision through a jury trial," and asked the court to carefully consider whether this case, which was originally assigned to a single-judge panel, should go through a collegiate panel and then a Korean Jury Trial.

The court accepted Nam’s request and decided to proceed with a Korean Jury Trial.

The court explained, "It is true that a Korean Jury Trial has structural limits in protecting victims, but since the defendant has also requested it at the risk of his entire life, we decided to accept that view."

Accordingly, Nam’s Korean Jury Trial is scheduled to take place over two days, on Nov. 27 and 30.

On the first day, documentary evidence will be reviewed, the prosecution will make its opening statement, and witnesses will be questioned. On the second day, the victim will be questioned as a witness, followed by the defendant’s examination, closing arguments, and the verdict.

The controversy arose after the court decided to hold a Korean Jury Trial and the presiding judge made remarks while explaining the trial format.

Presiding Judge Eom explained to the jurors that persuasion is important in a Korean Jury Trial, saying, "As long as it is not an insult or a threat to the other side, I am willing to allow it in any form."

He then told Nam and his legal team, "It would be perfectly fine to do a musical using your own specialty."

The victim’s lawyer immediately took the microphone and drew a line, saying, "We will testify exactly as things are. A musical is not something that should be mentioned."

Judge Eom also made remarks about television filming.

He reportedly asked Nam’s side whether any television network filming had already been decided, and also asked the prosecutor whether it would be okay for the trial to appear on television.

After the victim’s side raised concerns about victim protection in a Korean Jury Trial, news of these remarks spread through the media, prompting criticism over whether the judge’s conduct was appropriate. In particular, because this is a criminal trial involving alleged sexual offenses against a student, many have pointed out that more careful language was needed in light of victim protection and the seriousness of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Nam was indicted without detention in April for allegedly committing an act in Seocho-gu, Seoul, last December that falls under the charge of sexual intercourse with a person under his supervision against his student A. Nam’s side had previously asked prosecutors to refer the case to criminal mediation, but mediation reportedly failed after A’s side said it had no intention of reaching a settlement.

Nam made his debut in 1982 with the play "Woyzeck" and entered the musical stage in 1984 through "The Tale of Chunhyang." He later became known as one of Korea’s first-generation musical actors through appearances in major productions such as "Chicago" and "Mamma Mia!"

He also served as an associate professor in the School of Performing Arts, majoring in performing arts and musical theater at Hongik University, but was suspended from his post in March in connection with this case.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.