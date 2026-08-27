‘French Papa’ Lee Dong-jun Hugs Son in Lotte Uniform at Dream First Pitch and First Catch: “I’m in Tears”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Chef Lee Dong-jun, known as 'French Papa,' shared his overwhelming feelings after throwing the ceremonial first pitch and his son taking the first catch at the home stadium of the Lotte Giants, a team he has supported for 50 years. He had appeared on 'Culinary Class Wars Season 2' to show his son, who has developmental disabilities, the proud side of him as a chef, and he has now fulfilled another dream by stepping onto the Sajik Baseball Stadium mound with his son.

On the 27th, Lee posted several photos on his social media account along with the message, "These days, things I never thought would happen are happening."

The photos showed Lee and his son wearing matching Lotte Giants uniforms and embracing tightly. Lee, wearing a jersey with "Tommy Lee" on it, held his son, who had grown much taller than him, in his arms. The back of his son's jersey bore the name "Lee Jae-jin."

In another photo, his son wrapped his arms around his father's neck, while Lee smiled brightly with his eyes closed. The emotion of the day was clearly reflected in his comforting hand on his son and his expression of joy.

Lee also reflected on the recent changes in his life, saying, "Being invited to a popular Netflix show, appearing on 'You Quiz on the Block,' becoming an advertising model. It's an unreal life." But there was one moment he had never imagined. "The one thing I never even dreamed of was throwing the first pitch at Sajik, the home field of the Lotte Giants, as a fan of the team for 50 years," he said. "And my beloved son was there to take the first catch." He added, "As I walked onto the mound, my heart swelled so much I thought I might cry."

He said he felt like he had returned to the mind of a boy from 30 years ago on the mound. Lee expressed his unwavering support for Lotte, saying, "I declared that I would never give up on the championship dream that has remained unfulfilled since 1992." He added, "The longer you wait, the greater the joy. That's how dreams come true. So, absolute victory," sending his cheers to the team.

Lee, a French chef with 21 years of experience, became widely known after appearing on Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars Season 2' under the name 'French Papa.' He said he decided to join the show because he wanted to show his son, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, that his father is a chef, leaving a deep impression on viewers. He also revealed that he had paused cooking for a time after moving to the United States for his son's treatment, and spoke candidly about his devotion to his family. His honest role as a father, rather than his glamorous culinary career, resonated with viewers and gave the name 'French Papa' an even more special meaning.

Last month, he also appeared on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' with his twin brother, Lee Dong-ha. Lee said that through his son, he has come to see the struggles of others as well, and added that his new dream is to create spaces and models that allow people with developmental disabilities to live independently.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.