Sujeong Lee Questions Report on Jang Mi-ran’s Death as Hanging: "Saying She Hung Herself on a Palm Tree? Even a Cow Would Laugh"

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] As Jang Mi-ran, 37, who had been missing for a long time in Jeju, was found dead, Sujeong Lee, a professor of criminal psychology at Kyonggi University (KGU), raised questions about the police’s assumption that the cause of death was hanging.

On the 25th, Professor Lee shared an article on her personal account quoting Acting Commissioner General of the Korean National Police Agency Jaesung Yoo as saying that he had received a report from the Jeju Provincial Police Agency chief that the deceased was believed to have died by hanging.

She then questioned the police’s judgment, saying, "A young woman goes out late at night and hangs herself on a palm tree? Even a cow would laugh." She added, "The issue is whether there are signs of homicide. Do not hastily claim there is no possibility of a crime victim."

Professor Lee brought up Jang Mi-ran’s case again the next day. She argued, "If a case is closed after declaring there is no possibility of criminal victimization, without even formally opening an investigation, that is the result of the complete stripping of prosecutors’ investigative powers." She added, "It looks like Jang Mi-ran’s case will be sent off like this."

Locally, too, voices emerged questioning the police’s assumption of hanging. One resident posted online that a Canary Island date palm does not have many horizontal branches like an ordinary tree, making it difficult to hang a rope. Citing the difficulty of setting up a rope on the tree alone, the resident questioned whether Jang Mi-ran could have carried out the act herself.

The body was found at around 10:46 a.m. on the 24th at a palm farm in Hallim-eup, Jeju City. It was in an advanced state of decomposition, and fingerprints were reportedly no longer intact. Police urgently conducted DNA testing and confirmed through an autopsy that the body was Jang’s.

Based on the scene and the autopsy’s verbal findings, police currently believe the likelihood of foul play is low. In particular, they said no signs suggesting outside interference or a physical struggle were found at the scene, and no unusual fractures were discovered.

The deceased disappeared after leaving the lodging where she had been staying at around 10:15 p.m. on May 12. Based on the time her phone was turned off, location data, and call records, police believe she may have died around dawn the following day.

When the body was found, a rope was discovered on a protruding stem near the top of the palm tree. Police believe the rope was among her personal belongings that she took with her when she left the lodging. The autopsy doctor is also said to have given a verbal opinion that the death appeared to have been caused by hanging.

No unusual findings have been discovered so far in the deceased’s belongings or clothing. She was still wearing the clothes, underwear, slippers, and headband she had on when she went out, and she was also found with her mobile phone, gold bracelet, and ring in her possession or on her person.

However, police have not yet ruled the death a suicide at this stage. No suicide note was found, and there has been no confirmation so far that she had received treatment for depression or been prescribed related medication.

Police are continuing the investigation without fully ruling out the possibility of homicide. They plan to conduct further phone forensics, interviews with people around her, and DNA analysis to determine what happened after Jang Mi-ran left the lodging and to establish the exact circumstances of her death.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.